Rahul Dravid visits cricket tourney venue

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Former India captain and known for strengthening Indian innings for over a decade, Rahul Dravid on Tuesday visited the venue of the ongoing EHSSAS Twenty20 Cricket Tournament at Degree College Ground, here to interact and encourage young boys from border district of Poonch.

Rahul Dravid was in Poonch during these days on the invitation of a close relative, who is a senior Indian Army officer.

During his visit to the cricket event, Dravid witnessed a couple of overs of a match played between local teams and appreciated the zeal and enthusiasm among young cricketers, who love the gentleman’s game the most.

“Since it was a dream come true for Poonch people to meet the former international cricketer, Rahul Dravid was made Chief Guest of today’s match while Commander 93 Infantry Brigade, AS Pendharkar was Guest of Honour,” informed Pawan Sharma, member Organising Committee of the Tournament.

A total of 102 teams are participating in the tournament from nook and corner of the district Pooch.

Before he left the venue, Rahul Dravid thanked organisers for inviting him for the event. Prominent among others present were Dr B.K Sharma, Nirdosh Kumar (Incharge Manager Stadium), Bilal and Khurshid.

Earlier, in today’s match, Rufi Club defeated Lone Club by eight wickets. In other scheduled matches, BBC Bainch trounced Police XI by seven runs and CEO Cricket Club trounced Kawaza Cricket Club by eight wickets.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel including Manik Shah, Vikas, Rajneesh, Asif, Aarif and Davinder.

The tournament is being organised by Parvaiz Malik (Chairman EHSSAS Foundation), Pawan Kumar and Imran Shah.