Rahul condoles Seshan’s demise, says there was a time when ECs were impartial

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan and said, unlike today, there was a time when election commissioners were impartial, brave, and feared.
Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.
“Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave and feared. Shri T N Seshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
Several top senior Congress leasers condoled Seshan’s demise and paid rich tributes to him. (PTI)
