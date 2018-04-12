Rahul Aware opens wrestling gold account

Share Share 0 Share 0

Gold Coast: Rahul Aware opened India’s wrestling gold medal account at the 21st Commonwealth Games but defending champion Babita Phogat (53kg) settled for a silver medal after being outmanoeuvred by Canada’s Diana Weicker in the summit clash here today.

Aware defeated Canada’s Steven Takahashi in an exciting contest to claim the top hours. This was the first CWG medal of his career.

Babita, who claimed a silver in the 2010 edition before a gold in Glasgow, failed to break through her rival’s defences, going down 2-5 in the contest.

Her medal opened India’s account in the wrestling competition of the Games. (PTI)