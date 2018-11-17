Raghav wins gold in Khelo India Taekwondo

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Raghav Mehra, a student of Aasmaa Sports Club managed by Aasmaa Charitable Trust, won gold medal in Khelo India Taekwondo Tournament organised by J&K State Sports Council at Brahaman Sabha, here.

Aasmaa Sports Club provides free Taekwondo coaching to kids and also run free sports classes at various orphanages.