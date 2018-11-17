Raghav wins gold in Khelo India Taekwondo

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Raghav Mehra, a student of Aasmaa Sports Club managed by Aasmaa Charitable Trust, won gold medal in Khelo India Taekwondo Tournament organised by J&K State Sports Council at Brahaman Sabha, here.
Aasmaa Sports Club provides free Taekwondo coaching to kids and also run free sports classes at various orphanages.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper