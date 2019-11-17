Radicals provided cover to terrorists and terror violence in Valley

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

JAMMU: Time has perhaps come to blast, bit by bit and detail by detail, the fake narrative of Kashmiri radicals about hounding out of the miniscule minority and butchering of the members of a particular community across Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to develop the Pakistan scripted plot on the so-called human rights violations. They created a template and started believing that too. The liars created the illusion of truth by applying the law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Gobbels-Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.

While the displaced people from the Valley were languishing in the Jammu camps in early nineties, falling victim to sun-strokes and snake bites, the radicalised ‘intellectual’ terrorists back home were condemning them for having colluded in a conspiracy hatched by Governor Jagmohan to ‘kill Muslims’.

The malicious propaganda found a narrator in the son of Sheikh Abdullah, who as late as in 2015 kept repeating and trumpeting the nefarious ploy and plot. Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, a former minister, told Greater Kashmir on March 14, 2015, “It was actually a conspiracy hatched by the then Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, the then Governor Jagmohan, Army and other central agencies to kill Pandits which would give lead to their exodus. The army was in forefront to inflame communal passions during that period. Since Kashmiri Muslim was the target then, they wanted to butcher them so as to control the situation. However, Kashmiri Muslims did not allow them to succeed and majority of Pandit brothers and sisters remained safe. Later the Pandits were bundled to Jammu with a promise they would be allowed to return to valley after 3-months. The communal passions were stirred just to get a reason to murder the Kashmiri Muslims.”

Doesn’t this narrative absolve terrorists, who raped women and killed members of minority communities as per Op Topac blueprint of General Zia-ul-Haq? Will the zealots like Kamaal explain the carnages and massacres that took place in the Valley as also in Jammu? Who killed them? And why? Those who invoked Kashmiryat did much disservice to the concept by providing lease to terrorists, alien to Kashmiri culture. Kashmiriyat had in fact expired the day first shot was fired by Kashmiri radical youth in the Valley in 1990 to announce the unending era of terror. Since then Kashmiriyat received too many scars but its votaries kept harping on this most abused term.

The killings between September 1989 till 1993 are making horrendous headlines these days in the wake of testimonies being deposed in the US Congress. But who will explain as to how Kashmiriyat got a lease when 15 Hindu passengers were massacred in Kishtwar on 14 August 1993; seven Pandits kidnapped and killed in Sangrampora on 21 March 1997, 23 Kashmiri Hindus murdered in Wandhama on 25 January 1998, 18 members of a Hindu family shot dead in Pranakote village of Udhampur district on 17 April 1998; 20 wedding guests slaughtered at Champnagri mountains of Doda on June 1998; 15 persons including eight women eliminated in a terror attack in Doda district on 19 July 1999; 34 Sikhs segregated from the residents and selectively killed in Chattisingpora, on 20 March 2000? Did Kashmiriyat triumph when 48 persons, mostly pilgrims, were killed at the base camp of Shri Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam on 1 August 2000 or four pilgrims killed and three security guards martyred in a terrorist attack on Raghunath temple in Jammu on 30 March 2002. Jammu Railway Station terror attack still haunts the residents of the temple city, who are always reminded of Kashmiryat?

Didn’t these humans of lesser gods have any human rights? The world remained mute to all this mayhem. The activists and pseudo secularists preferred graveyard like silence over the selective killings. No awards were returned and nobody felt unsafe in India. Those taking the incidents of lynching in international forums demonstrated their inhuman instincts by ignoring what happened in Kashmir and parts of the erstwhile state at the behest of Pakistan-the fountainhead of global terrorism. Instead a fake narrative was developed by Kashmiri radicals, separatists, terrorists and the so-called mainstream politicians to nail India in a bid to milk it more for filling up their coffers, ironically even at the cost of their own co-religionists who became fodder of Pak cannons during the past three decades.