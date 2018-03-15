Radicalisation of youth most challenging problem: Rajnath

Share Share 0 Share 0



‘Social media challenge to law enforcement agencies’

Agency

GURUGRAM/NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said radicalisation of the populace, particularly youths, is one of the most challenging problems the world is facing currently.

Addressing the fourth counter-terrorism conference — ‘Changing Contours of Global Terror’ — here, Singh, without taking Pakistan’s name, said some countries are providing sponsorship and safe havens to terrorists and this has further played a major role in the phenomenal growth of terrorism globally.

“Radicalisation of populace, particularly youths, is another trend and one of the most challenging problems being faced the world over.

“Several countries in the world have identified the problem and have taken measures to check and control the process of radicalisation and I am happy to state that India has timely busted some modules that were planning to orchestrate terrorist attacks on her soil,” he said.

In addition, state support has granted terrorist groups access to resources, guidance and logistics, which would normally be beyond their capabilities, Singh said.

“Any effort to counter the activities of terrorist groups carries the danger of placing the victim nation in direct confrontation with the host nation and its resources,” he said.

Singh said in the recent years, perception of global terrorism has undergone a massive makeover with the rise of armed terror groups especially in the Middle East, South Asia and

Africa.

“This phenomenon could be attributed to the diminishing control in the terror space of the Al-Qaeda (AQ) leadership, which just a decade ago was the face of terrorism. The shift of AQ Network from the Middle East to South Asia is a phenomenon, which is of serious concern to India,” he said.

The home minister said a new dimension of terrorism is the networking of terrorist groups with the criminal underworld including organised crime gangs, gunrunners, smugglers, drug peddlers, with hawala and parallel banking channels being used for global flow of finance.

“It has enabled global terrorist groups to use the infrastructure and terrain knowledge of local outfits for launching attacks in countries, despite having no presence in the area,” he said.

The home minister said the government has kept a keen watch on the growth of ISIS and their ways of using social media as a key tool for ideological indoctrination, recruitment and networking by targeting young generation and intellectual Muslims.

“The potential threat posed by the ISIS are large scale radicalisation of Muslim youths throughout the world, rise in ‘lone-wolf’ and terror attacks by returnee foreign fighters to their home countries. The terror attacks in Australia and France are telling examples of such threat,” he said.

Singh said ISIS propaganda has significantly altered Jihadi discourse in India, which, so far, was rooted in grievances against the Indian state and society.

“I am, however, happy that Indian social fabric has not been affected by the emergence of the Islamic State and I am sure this will not have any further impact in our country,” he said.

The home minister said India has consistently taken steps to intensify and strengthen international cooperation through various means.

Terrorism, in all forms, including, Left Wing Extremism and Insurgency, poses a challenge on the sovereignty of India and the country already faces a serious challenge due to relentless efforts of Pakistan-sponsored anti-India Islamist groups like the LeT, JeM, HUJI and Hizbul Mujahideen, he said.

Singh said emergence of India at the global level is also being challenged by the terrorist groups, due to its vibrant economy and plural character.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister said that social media has posed a serious challenge to law enforcement agencies and the area of concerns include terrorism, financial frauds and victimisation of women and children.

Inaugurating a two-day Asia-Pacific regional conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) in New Delhi, Singh said that serious crime develops because the police and citizens do not work together to prevent decay of social norms and social disorder.

“The social media has also posed serious challenge to policing. The three main issues are (i) law and order, (ii) cyber crimes like fake and imitating accounts, financial frauds (Nigerian 419 frauds), malware delivery, drug and other illegal article sales, victimisation of women and children and (iii) terrorism,” he said.

During the riots in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in 2013, the government had said that social media was used extensively by anti-social elements to spread hatred and misinformation among communities.

Similarly in 2012, the mass exodus of people of the Northeast from south India had taken place allegedly due to a misinformation campaign carried out through Internet and social media.

Singh had in the past said social media has been increasingly used in the country to instigate communal riots and needed strong action to curb them.

The growing presence of global terrorist outfits such as the Islamic State on social media only reflected the security establishment’s concern. Many violent videos and Jihadi messages uploaded by several terrorist organisations enhancing their appeal among vulnerable and disgruntled internet users, he said.

One Al Qaida video showing its leader Ayman al Zawahiri announcing an Indian arm was seen by many Indian youths.

Agencies are particularly concerned about ISIS’s growing appeal among Internet-savvy youths, given that at least 30 Indian men are said to have been recruited by it for overseas jihad.

At today’s conference, the home minister also said serious crime develops because the police and citizens do not work together to prevent decay of social norms and social disorder.

“The community policing faces a huge trust deficit. Level of trust is particularly very low amongst socially weaker section, economically poor, minority groups, women, elderly and children. Police forces need to be more democratised,” he said.