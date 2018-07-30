Radicalisation is on

Share Share 0 Share 0

Radicalisation of youth in Kashmir is on and if the latest figures released by security agencies are any indicator the process has not stopped rather it is going on silently. Local youths joining terror groups in the Kashmir Valley this year stood at 110 till July 15, with the worst militancy-hit district of Shopian in south Kashmir accounting for the maximum of 28 recruits, officials said. The number of locals recruited was 126 last year and officials said they expected the figure to be higher this year. South Kashmir, comprising Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam Districts remain highly volatile. In Nov-Dec 2014 India celebrated the unprecedented voter turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Overall, 65 percent voter turnout in freezing temperatures was recorded, even though people were struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the terrible floods of September 2014. All political parties went on record to unambiguously acknowledge the fairness of the election. Arguably the successful elections removed the very cause for which the militancy began in 1989 i.e alleged rigging of elections. The atmosphere was charged with hope. Public discourse was on peace dividend, development and aspirations for a better future. Unfortunately, the military stability was not followed by political stability. Over four years since then, the situation has slipped much downhill with stone pelting by students emerging as the new disturbing dimension in the visible spectrum of violence, public proclamation of Islamic Caliphate and Sharia by some militants is the other alarming component. With all the efforts put in by the security forces it is reasonable to assume that the military situation would stabilise once again. The challenge then is how quickly and how well we can bridge the gap between military stability and political stability. Even though the Hizbul Mujahideen and the separatists seem to be distancing themselves from this new brand of militancy, it has ominous portent and merits close attention. The rapid spread of ISIS in Iraq and beyond, is a recent example in history of how horribly things can go wrong where political stability does not follow military stability. In order to deal with the emerging situation, first and foremost the mainstream political leaders need to reassert themselves.