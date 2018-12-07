Race Narayana declares result of SSC-2019

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Result of the Super Student Contest (SSC) 2019 conducted by Race Narayana IIT/NEET Academy on November 25, 2018 was declared on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that around two thousand students of prestigious schools of Jammu participated in the contest competing for cash awards, trophies, medals, certificate and scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh.

Students of JK Public School (16 positions), Ranbir School (12 positions), Presentation Convent School,(11 positions) Delhi Public School, Jammu 11 positions), KC International School (10 positions), Jodhamal School (09 positions), Heritage School (8 positions), Govt Girls Hr Sec Mubarak Mandi(8 positions), KC Public School (07 positions), M.H.A.C Nagbani School (06 positions), G.D Goenka School (05 positions), KV No 1(4 positions), St. Peter High School, Bc Road, Jammu(4 positions), KC Gurukul Public School, (03) APS, Kaluchak(02 positions), Crescent Public School, Janippur ( 02 positions), Dream Land Public School, Janipur (02) bagged the top positions in the result of SCC-2019. Students of Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, RM Public School, APS Dhar Road, Udhampur, Banyan International School, Brahmarishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth, Udhampur, DPS Rajouri and Garden Avenue, Talab Tillo got one position each and brought laurels to the schools and parents.

Ahsan Rashid Sheikh won the first rank in Class 7th, Hiya Jandial in Class 8th, Mridul Malgotra in Class 9th, Abrar Hussian in Class 10, Satyam Katoch in Class 11th (Medical), Sanjit Singh in Class 11th (Non-Medical), Mohd. Musharraf in Class 12th (Medical) and Aditya Sharma won the first rank in Class 12th (Non-Medical).

Pratham Sharma won the second rank in Class 7th, Vishesh Langeh in Class 8th, Pratyush Sharma in Class 9th, Afsha Wani in Class 10th, Aryan Sharma in Class 11th Medical, Rahul Singh in Class 11th Non-Medical, Pragya Mahajan in Class 12th Medical and Nikhil Singh won the second rank in Class 12th Non-Medical. Atif Raza won the third rank in Class 7th, Ariha Sharma in Class 8th, Mehak Chopra in Class 9th, Riya Choudhary in Class 10th, Ravishkha Peshin in Class 11th Medical, Abhay Singh in Class 11th Non-Medical, Smridhi Katoch in 12th Class Medical and Krishnashu won the third rank in Class 12 Non-Medical.

Dr. S. K. Thakur Director Academic of the Race Narayana Academy and Jyotsna Dhar Centre Head of the Academy announced the result of SSC-2019 here in result declaration ceremony organised by Isha Sachar, Sheetal Sharma, Arun Sharma, Ashima Gupta, Gurpreet Singh, Nitika Sharma, Anisha Raina, Arfana and others.

Jyotsna Dhar, Centre Head congratulated the students, winners, parents, teachers and schools for performing well in the contest. The award ceremony of the winners cum Career Counseling meet 2019 shall be held on December 16, 2018.

Dr. S.K Thakur Director Academics at Narayana IIT/NEET Academy shared that SSC-2019 is a unique exam developed by highly experienced academicians.