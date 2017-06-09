A R Rahman to perform in UK on July 8

Chennai: Music maestro A R Rahman is all set to perform in the UK on July 8.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning musician took to Facebook to share the news with his fans.

“Friends and music lovers in the UK, looking forward to being amongst you and performing with my entire team,” wrote Rahman.

The composer will perform in the “Netru Indru Nalai” concert at Wembley’s The SSE Arena in London, which was rocked by the twin terror attacks on June 3 that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market.

The attacks came after the suicide bombing in Manchester at the end of singer Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22.

Apart from Rahman, the show will also see performances by singers such as Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Ranjit Barot and Javed Ali.

The show has been organised by the Grammy-winning composer and BTOS Productions.

Mid July, Rahman will also perform at 2017 IIFA Awards, to be held in New York, marking his 25 years in the film industry at the event.

PTI