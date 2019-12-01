R M Public School celebrates Annual Day, holds prize distribution function

State Times News

JAMMU: The 4TH Annual cum Prize Distribution Function of R.M Public School was celebrated with great pomp and show, fervor and festivity in Teachers Bhawan Gandhi Nagar on Saturdayin the presence of the leading Educationists and Dignitaries of rich social status representing different sections of society making an attractive rainbow reflecting our unity in diversity.

Brigadier Rajan Jamwal was the Chief Guest, presiding Guest was Col. S.S Pathania flanked by Guest of Honour Ajay Khajuria Retd. D.C and another guest of Honour Capt. Bana Singh, decorating with the country’s highest gallantry award ‘Paramvir Chakra’.

Rameshwar Mengi the Chairman and Rita Mengi the Trustee of the school also graced the occasion with their benignant presence to shower their blessings upon the budding scholars of the school.

The School children presented the guard of honour to the Chief Guest and the function began with colourful presentation. The students sang a chorus ‘Shiv Bandana’ to welcome the chief guest and the retinue with standing ovation.

The ceremonial lamp was lit by the dignitaries and bouquets were presented to the guests by the school management committee.

The Head Boy and Head Girl of the school delivered a welcomed speech to familiarize all with the purpose of the function. Principal of the school Ravinder Kour read out the Annual report of the school regarding the achievements of the school in different fields.

The Management committee of school distributed prizes in the form of cheques of Rs 5000 and 1000 to the students for their excellence in the field of academics, setting an example to all to excel in their respective fields. Cultural items prepared by the students were displayed to entertain the guest and prove the excellence of talents in the students.

The students presented a dance based on the theme of ‘Say No To Plastic’ that captivated the minds of the guests who cheered the students with clapping.