R K Katoch takes over as Director Tourism Jammu

JAMMU: Raj Kumar Katoch on Wednesday assumed the charge as Director Tourism, Jammu.

Soon after taking over the charge, during an introductory meeting with officers of the Directorate, Katoch impressed upon them to work with utmost zeal and dedication besides disposing-off all pending issues a time bound manner. He inspected each wing of the Directorate. While interacting with officials, Katoch asked them to maintain transparency at all levels for better relationship and healthy work culture. He also stressed upon the need to focus on tapping tourist influx to J&K’s towards unexplored destinations by way of rural tourism, eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

Neelam Khajuria, Joint Director Tourism Jammu; Pankaj Kumar Anand, Deputy Director Tourism Jammu; Anil Kumar Chandail, Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Jammu; Subash Chander, Deputy Director Tourism Planning Jammu; Mujib A Tak, Deputy Director Tourism Maintenance and Works Wing, Sheena Sahni, ADT Jammu and Rahul Mahajan Accounts Officer were also present on the occasion.