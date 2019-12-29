R-day celebration: DC Shopian reviews arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHOPIAN: To review the arrangements for celebration of Republic day 2020,a meeting was convened by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian,Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin, here today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director Forest Protection Force,Principal Govt. Degree College Shopian, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Div Forest Officer, District Youth Service and Sports Officer, Executive Engineers of PHE, R&B,Irrigation & Flood Control, EM&RE, PDD and Mechanical Engineering wing, Executive Officer of Municipal Committee, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Incharge Fire & Emergency and representatives of other departments were present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the main function of the Republic Day will be held at District police Lines (DPL) Shopian where the chief guest of the function will unfurl the National Flag followed by March past by Contingents drawn from DPL, CRPF, NCC, Forest Protection Force, Fire & emergency Services, and students of various educational institutions and a special cultural programmes would be also be presented during the function.

On the occasion DC constituted various committees for ensuring smooth celebrations of R-Day in the district and it was decided that the programme will begin with Shahnai Vadan.

The arrangements for seating , barricading , drinking water , Power supply , Sanitation , First aid, deployment of busses , Fire tenders ,traffic regulation , illumination of government buildings, Installation of Public address System and refreshment were also discussed in the meeting. The meeting was also informed that full dress rehearsal will be held on 24 January 2020 at the venue of main function.

DC directed the Mechanical R&B and Municipal Committee Officers to deploy adequate men and machinery so that all the main roads including the road leading to venue can be cleared in case of snowfall.

He also directed PDD to install a Generator set at the venue.He also directed the traffic police to identify the space for parking of the vehicles near the venue.