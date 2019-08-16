Quota for single girl child

Dear Editor,

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have set aside 1 per cent reservation for a single girl child for seeking admission to MBBS, but this is not the case in Punjab. There should be uniformity across India for granting reservation to a single girl child. Harsimrat Kaur Badal should raise the issue in Parliament. She has already done a commendable job under the Nanhi Chhaan programme.

Jatinder Kumar,

Kharar.