Quit Tobacco: Make everyone proud

Dr. Shahid Amin

High emphasis must be laid on helping to teach the smoker how to quit and then how to stay off. Companies recently have taken good initiatives to appreciate employees to quit addictions. It is high time to engage teachers, youth workers and counsellors in promoting a tobacco-free lifestyle among the young generations.

Who exactly was the first one to smoke tobacco has been lost to history. Some researchers theorize that tobacco was first cultivated thousands of years ago in the Americas, around the regions that have become known as Mexico and Brazil. The populations grew the plant for medicinal and ceremonial purposes.In 1531 tobacco is believed to be cultivated for the first time in Europe. By 1600 tobacco use had spread across Europe and England. By the 1700s smoking had become more popular practice and a tobacco industry had developed as a promising industry. Cigarette making machines were developed in the latter half of the 1800s. Mass production at an economical rates and the use of cigarette advertising allowed tobacco companies to expand their markets during this period. India too has a long history of smoking. While dhumpana (drinking smoke), has been in practice for quite some time, tobacco was introduced to India only around 1600. Modern pipes with stems of different length and chillums were used as a tool to inhale smoke. As a progression cigarette smoking later was adopted as a popular smoking practice. But it was during 1920s, the first medical reports linking smoking to lung cancer appeared on the scene. In 1950s and 1960s major researches confirmed that tobacco caused a range of serious diseases.In the twentieth century, smoking became less popular due to a rapid increase in knowledge of the health effects of both active and passive smoking.People also became aware of the tobacco industry’s efforts to mislead the public about the health effects of smoking and to manipulate public policy for the short-term interests of the industry. The first successful litigations against tobacco companies over smoking-related illness took place in the latter part of the 20th Century.

There’s no safe way to smoke. Replacing cigarette with pipes or hookah etc. is never by any means a safe alternative and won’t help avoid the health risks associated with tobacco products. Cigarettes contain many ingredients and on burning, generate more than 4,000 chemicals, and likely cause cancer according to the American Lung Association. Cigars and tobacco used in pipes and hookahs also contain many of the same ingredients. According to popular Cancer Institutes, cigars have a higher level of carcinogens, toxins, and tar than cigarettes. There is also a myth that the water absorbs the toxins from the smoke rendering it safe for the smoker. On the contrary, the smoke that emerges from the water bowl has several toxicants known to cause lung cancer, heart diseases and other diseases. In fact, a hookah smoking session may expose the smoker to more smoke than over a longer period of time than cigarette thus increasing the hazards by many folds. Hookah is also mostly used by groups, with the same mouthpiece passed from person to person, which may not even be cleaned properly. It thus risks the transmission of infectious diseases like tuberculosis, lung infections, several viral infections, stomach ulcers etc. Some sweetened and flavored nontobacco products are also used for smoking. However although they do not contain tobacco but the smoke from both preparations contain carbon monoxide and other toxic agents known to increase the risks for smoking-related cancers, heart disease, and lung disease. The concept of e-cigarettes also came to the forefront but never without any challenges and ethical considerations. A Californian health chief recently claimed that e-cigs are a “community health threat”. Any teenager who uses an e-cig faces a risk of harming their BRAIN development. E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals, and the nicotine in them is as addictive as the nicotine in cigarettes. Smoking produces disastrous effect on nervous system, respiratory system, cardiovascular system, skin, hair and nails, Digestive, sexuality and reproductive system etc.

Smoking also leads to a bigger hole in our finances. A study reported that a 30-year-old who smokes five cigarettes a day would lose over Rs 1 crore due to the habit by the time he is 60.The biggest drain on the wallet is the price of cigarettes. If the money spent on cigarettes will be instead invested every month, it would give significant returns. The next big cost is the higher medical expenses that smokers incur due to poor health and it is assumed that a smoker will spend an average of Rs 400 a month on medical expenses which will keep rising over the years as Medical inflation is very high compared to consumer inflation. Prices of drugs, doctor’s consultation charges and diagnostic charges are

rising.