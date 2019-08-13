Quiet, lonely Eid for Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: It was a quiet, lonely Eid for former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, quite unlike previous years when their homes were full of celebratory crowds of supporters, friends and family members, officials said. The three leaders were detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and proposed that the state be bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper