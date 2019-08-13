Quiet, lonely Eid for Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: It was a quiet, lonely Eid for former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, quite unlike previous years when their homes were full of celebratory crowds of supporters, friends and family members, officials said. The three leaders were detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and proposed that the state be bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.