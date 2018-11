Quarterfinals line up drawn in men’s TT

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Quarterfinals position has been cleared in the men’s singles and doubles events in the ongoing Stag 40th State Table Tennis Championship, organised by the J&K Table Tennis Association, at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on sunday.

The Results: Men’s Pre-Quarterfinals: Maanay beat Gurvinder 3-1, Rajan defeated Faisal 3-2, Manandeep trounced Sanpreet 3-0, Sandeep blanked Minham 3-0, Anuj downed Ankit 3-0, Ketan outplayed Nitin 3-1, Hanumat thrashed Kunal 3-0.

Men’s Doubles: Pre Quarterfinals: Vasu-Sandeep beat Rajeev-Rakesh 3-0, Mahesh-Kalsi defeated Akhilesh-Satyam 3-0, Maninder-Prabhjot trounced Ketan-Sanpreet 3-0 and Anuj-Asad outplayed Abrol-Purshotam 3-0.

Sub-Junior Boys: Pre Quarterfinals: Maanay beat Koustav 3-0, Madhav downed Daksh 3-1, Divyansh blanked Sahib 3-1 and Sourav trounced Raagdeep.

Prominent persons present were Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, Haji Abdul Qyoom, Chief Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, I.P Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Saleem Bandey (Secretary Poonch District TT Association), Vasu Dewan, Sandeep Khadotra, Narinder Singh, Sheetal Gandotra, Sanjeev Gupta and Vikas Magotra.

Today’s matches were officiated by Vasu Dewan, Satish Gupta (Manager Indoor Sports Complex M.A Stadium), Sandeep Khadotra (NIS Table Tennis Coach), Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.