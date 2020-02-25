Quality education must for creating productive citizens: Sodhi tells teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani, on Tuesday organized an interactive session for the staff of the school which was conducted by S.S Sodhi, Director, Delhi Public Schools, J&K.

“We should believe in inclusive education and strive to develop in each student, the desire to know, to understand and use information as a means to become self-sufficient, responsible and productive citizens for an ever changing and diverse society of 21st Century,” he said.

He further said that there should be a transparent communication between home and school which will enable in creating an atmosphere for promoting excellence in teaching, resulting in higher academic achievements.

He advised the teachers to keep pace with the educational environment in a fast developing country like India.

The resource person, while addressing the teachers, laid stress on team-work saying that education is not just a process of giving knowledge for a future job but a lifelong process which creates an understanding of moral and ethical values to guide one’s life in right path.

He said that parents, students and teachers are a team and they have to complement each other’s efforts.

He concluded by saying that children must be given a good training from their earliest years and for that we all must be committed to provide the best possible solution to meet the needs of the students with varied life circumstances.

Principal of the School, R. K. Verma assured for best teaching and motivation to the students.