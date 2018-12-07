PYC against political appointments in KVIB

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Pradesh Youth Congress, J&K, on Friday staged protest against the political appointment of Dr Hina Shafi Bhat as the Vice Chairpersons of the J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

Led by Uday Chib, State President PYC, the activists assembled at Dak Bunglow, Rajouri and raised slogans against the government.

The appointment order to this effect was issued on December 6, 2018, by the State Industries and Commerce Department vide its order No. 268- IND of 2018, dated December 6, 2018. Besides the appointment of Dr Hina Bhat equivalent to the status of MoS, the State administration also appointed nine other non-official Members of the KVIB, majority of whom are also associated with a particular political party.

Chib expressed surprise over the appointment of Dr Hina Bhat during the Governor’s rule. He criticised BJP at the Centre for interfering in the functioning of State affairs adding that such appointment is made first time in the history of the State and had never made during Governor’s rule.

Pradesh Youth Congress demanded roll back of such appointments at the earliest failing which the PYC would launch a series of protest against the BJP and will expose BJP on all fronts.

Firdous Mingnoo State General Secretary, Zakir Hussain District President Doda and Arif AYC President Bhadarwah were also present.