PWD XEn transferred

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred Executive
Engineer (Civil) Public Works (R&B) Department.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the deputation of
Parshotam Kumar Phunsa, Executive Engineer (Civll) R&B Division Udhampur to
National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for a period of two years or till
his services are required by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on
the standard terms of deputation,” reads the order issued by Khurshid
Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, PW(R&B) Department.
“Rajin Gupta, Executive Engineer (Civil) R&B
Division, Katra shall hold the additional charge of R&B Division Udhampur
till further orders,” the order further stated.
