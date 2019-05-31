PWD XEn transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred Executive Engineer (Civil) Public Works (R&B) Department.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the deputation of Parshotam Kumar Phunsa, Executive Engineer (Civll) R&B Division Udhampur to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for a period of two years or till his services are required by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on the standard terms of deputation,” reads the order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, PW(R&B) Department.

“Rajin Gupta, Executive Engineer (Civil) R&B Division, Katra shall hold the additional charge of R&B Division Udhampur till further orders,” the order further stated.