PWD looted by politician-contractor-officer nexus in J&K: Harsh

Award exemplary punishment to erring minister, bureaucrats

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Alleging large scale omissions and commissions and massive irregularities committed in Public Works Department during the erstwhile PDP – BJP regime, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister, on Monday called for stern punitive action against the defaulting Ministers and bureaucrats.

He said that allotment of works without tenders to blue eyed contractors worth hundreds of crores in R&B and JKPCC had completely eroded the credibility of the Govt. with the helmsmen fully conniving in process. Not only were the codal provisions violated with impunity but huge advance payments had been made under the pretext of ‘mobilization advance’ to cherry – picked fake contractors who abandoned the works after availing of huge grants in the form of said advances.

He regretted that releases of huge funds as advance payments to selected contractors had been made at the cost of genuine contractors who remained unpaid for past 2-3 years despite completion of assigned works.

Likewise, issuance of supply orders worth hundreds of crores to handpicked suppliers without issuance of tenders had cost the State dearly and needed due cognizance of vigilante organizations.

He was addressing various public meetings in villages Babey, Sundla and Incha during his two days tour of Ramnagar constituency.

Seeking stern action against the then PWD Minister and senior officers of the department for all fraudulent deeds and illegal contracts, Singh called for clearance of work done liabilities of all bonafide contractors who were deprived of their genuine claims for the last 2-3 years.

He said that the small contractors who had borrowed funds for execution of works were the worst sufferers.

Neither were they able to repay their loans nor the wages of poor labourers thus forcing than to starvation, lamented Singh. With noose already having been tightened against Naeem Akhtar the then PWD Minister and some senior bureaucrats by Crime Branch, Singh said that there should be no concession with anyone howsoever high or mighty he was.

“Rather exemplary punishment needed to be given to those at the top so that it served as a deterrent for others”, added Singh.

Expressing grave concern over the extremely shabby condition of various roads in rural areas of Ramnagar constituency, Singh sought a white paper over the total funds released for the constituency during the past 5 years for repairs and maintenance of these roads, the details of funds actually used and output recorded on the ground.

He sought immediate restoration of 5 Health Centres of Ramnagar constituency in villages Dalsar, Chowki Jandror, Sunetar and Upper Rassian which had been ordered to be shifted to Udhampur constituency.

Coming down heavily on CAPD department for cancellation of ration cards of hundreds of BPL category holders, Singh sought their immediate restoration. He cautioned Power Department to refrain from effecting unscheduled power cuts.