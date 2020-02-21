PWD AEE promoted as XEn

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Thursday ordered placement of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) (Civil) Degree Holder as Executive Engineer (XEn) in Public Works (R&B) Department. “In continuation to the Government Order No.50-PW(R&B) of 2020 dated February 5, 2020, sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of Er Bilal Masood Shayiq, l/c Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Degree Holder as I/c Executive Engineer (Civil) in his own pay and grade for a period of six months or till confirmation by the DPC/J&K PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department.
