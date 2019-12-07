Pvt Secy transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Friday transferred a Private Secretary. According to GAD order, Ashok Kumar, Private Secretary of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II, presently awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Private Secretary in the personal section of Advisor (S), with immediate effect.”
