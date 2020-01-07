Pvt Secy transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred a Private Secretary. According to GAD Order, Tarun Sharma, Private Secretary in the Ladakh Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary in the Power Development Department.
