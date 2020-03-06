Pvt schools asked to register on DSEJ portal

State Times News

JAMMU: Directorate of School Education Jammu on Thursday asked the private schools to register on its portal with required information. The Directorate has launched a portal for creating a database for capturing the information of all private schools (JKBOSE/CBSE/ICSE etc) regarding infrastructure, employee details, fee details, facilities etc.

The data base so collected is required for creating an efficient and smooth mechanism for monitoring the functioning of the private schools as well as for quick disposal of the applications of Pvt. Schools in various matters.

All private schools (all Boards), having either any one or all classes from pre- primary to 12th are advised to register themselves on the portal and upload all relevant information including uploading of necessary certificates like recognition certificate, affiliation certificate, building safety certificate etc. The schools must complete this exercise with in fifteen days i.e till 20th of March 2020. The link of the portal shall be available through schedujammu.nic.in/pvtschool.