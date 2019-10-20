Pvt bus services resume on Jammu-Pathankot highway as transporters temporarily call off strike

Jammu: Private bus services along the Jammu-Pathankot highway resumed on Sunday after six days as transporters temporarily called off their strike against the toll plaza in Samba district after an assurance from the government to resolve their issues.

The transporters gave the government 10 days time to address their demands, failing which they threatened ‘chakka jam’ across the state.

They had gone on an indefinite strike on Monday, claiming that the toll tax was an additional burden on them given the increase in insurance, permit, traffic violation fines and fuel prices.

“The decision to suspend the strike for 10 days was taken after the representatives of various associations held a meeting following an assurance from Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, that major relief will be given to people from the toll tax at Sarore,” Kathua-Jammu Bus Association president Kuldeep Singh told PTI.

After the meeting it was decided to resume the bus services this morning to facilitate smooth movement of commuters in view of the upcoming festival of Diwali, he said.

“We will wait for 10 days and are hopeful that all our genuine demands will be addressed by the government otherwise we have decided to go for ‘chakka jam’ across the state next month,” he added.

The toll plaza at Sarore in Samba district was inaugurated by the National Highways Authority of India on October 11, drawing strong protests from residents and political parties, including the BJP, which wrote a two-page letter to the Union Transport Ministry seeking its removal.

Congress, National Conference, Panthers Party and Peoples Democratic Party have also demanded removal of the toll plaza.(PTI)