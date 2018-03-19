Putin wins Russia polls with 76.67% of vote: officials

Moscow: Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in Russia’s presidential election, receiving 76.67 per cent of the vote, the central election commission said today.
Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, recorded his best ever performance in Sunday’s polls, electoral officials said with 99.8 percent of ballots counted. (PTI)
