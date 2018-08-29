Putin proposes softer pension reforms, says women to retire at 60

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin today proposed a series of measures to soften controversial pension reforms, in an apparent attempt to stem a fall in his approval ratings.
In a rare televised address, Putin suggested raising the state pension age by five years to 60 years for women, instead of the proposed eight years, among other proposals.
At the same time he said tough measures were needed, citing “serious demographic problems. (PTI)
