Putin orders partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria: agencies

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin today gave the order for a partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria during a visit to the country’s airbase there, news agencies reported.

“I order the defence minister and the chief of general staff to start withdrawing the Russian group of troops to their permanent bases,” Putin said as he visited Hmeimim airbase, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

“I have taken a decision: a significant part of the Russian troop contingent located in Syria is returning home to Russia.” (PTI)