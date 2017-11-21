Putin hails Assad for ‘fighting terrorists’: Kremlin

Sochi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Baghdad’s results in “fighting terrorist groups,” the Kremlin said today.
“For a start I want to congratulate you with the results that Syria is achieving in the fight against terrorist groups… the Syrian nation is going through a very serious experience and nonetheless is approaching the final, inevitable defeat of the terrorists,” Putin told Assad, the Kremlin website reported. (PTI)
