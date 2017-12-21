Put your foot in mouth and blame media: Javed Rana’s new rant

STATE TIMES FOLLOW UP
JAMMU: Whenever their loose talk backfires or boomerangs, the politicians are used to make strange phraseology like ‘out of context’, ‘distortion’ or ‘media creation’. But this luxury does not hold good anymore in this era of smart phones when not only the words spoken but the expression on faces get viral even as the speaker keeps on speaking.
National Conference MLA Javed Rana has actually switched over to the old and obsolete explanation of being misquoted. Instead of tendering apology, the arrogant lawmaker has started blaming media for distorting his statement. A day-after his vitriolic comments against the army and police were beamed ‘word by word’ by some national television channels, the MLA Mendhar’s weak and traditional defence has only a few takers. Perhaps getting swayed by claps from the audience, he was seen spilling choicest invectives against the police, ironically in presence of senior police officers and a minister in the PDP-BJP dispensation. The conscience of the ‘who’s who’ in the gathering appeared to have gone to winds in the border town, which is virtual Karambhoomi of the soldiers, who he mocked and abused.
By shifting blame to media for misinterpreting his ‘complete statement’, Javed Rana has antagonized media as well. Soon after arriving in Jammu to attend the meeting of National Conference Legislature Party at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, he tried to clarify the indefensible by saying that he had only warned his security guards to efficiently discharge their duties lest he would not spare them.
“Who is he to spare or not spare the belt force”, some policemen questioned on the condition of anonymity, saying he should have thought twice before speaking and that too about the personnel that remain with him and tolerate his whims and fancies round the clock. Apparently, Rana was in no mood to tender an apology for his irresponsible behaviour.
Using foul language against his personal security guards, Rana had claimed that when he steps out he keeps personal weapon of his guards with him and warn them if they would run away he would shoot them from behind. It is intriguing why the lawmaker has not been booked so far for keeping ‘service weapons’ of the belt force in his custody. In what capacity he is claiming to have been doing all this needs explanation. Inaction by the police, the insiders felt, may not only demoralize the entire force but also impact its anti-terror operations. Besides, coming as it is from a Gujjar leader, those of the Gujjars, who have encroached upon the state land, will get further emboldened to intensify their attacks on the police parties, accompanying during the anti-encroachment drives.
Referring to a recent attack on a senior Revenue officer by some unidentified persons in Mendhar, Javed Rana sought to convey that he had actually stated that the local police had failed to implement the rule of law. “No action was taken against the culprits who were involved in thrashing of Tehsildar in Mendhar”, he said, adding that this unfortunate incident took place in presence of police.
“It is very unfortunate that my statement was misinterpreted by the media. I had only stated that all those who accompany me would behave in the similar manner they too would not be spared”, he added.
Ironically, senior National Conference leaders shied away from prevailing upon Javed Rana to tender an apology to the policemen.
In the past when another senior National Conference leader and a close aide of Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Kichloo had slapped Chief Executive Officer of Kishtwar Development Authority on April 18, 2013, Omar himself had advised him to mend fences with the said officer by calling on him in his personal capacity. This is how a leader should respond to the situation. However, in the case of Javed Rana this yard-stick was not intriguingly applied, perhaps for the fact that he had not only mocked at the police but the army as well. Abusing and accusing the army has become ‘signature tone’ of the separatists and soft-separatists in the so-called mainstream.
In the case of Kishtwar incident, the local police had failed to register FIR against Kichloo in the case but when the aggrieved officer, Riaz Ahmad Choudhary moved an application in the CJM court, an FIR was lodged and a high level inquiry was ordered.
In the instant case, Javed Rana used derogatory remarks against the police in presence of uniformed officers but the coalition dispensation has not yet taken any cognizance. This has created a piquant situation and disappointment in the police organisation, as many feel that any sort of inaction will demoralize the force.
