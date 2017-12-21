Put your foot in mouth and blame media: Javed Rana’s new rant

STATE TIMES FOLLOW UP

JAMMU: Whenever their loose talk backfires or boomerangs, the politicians are used to make strange phraseology like ‘out of context’, ‘distortion’ or ‘media creation’. But this luxury does not hold good anymore in this era of smart phones when not only the words spoken but the expression on faces get viral even as the speaker keeps on speaking.

National Conference MLA Javed Rana has actually switched over to the old and obsolete explanation of being misquoted. Instead of tendering apology, the arrogant lawmaker has started blaming media for distorting his statement. A day-after his vitriolic comments against the army and police were beamed ‘word by word’ by some national television channels, the MLA Mendhar’s weak and traditional defence has only a few takers. Perhaps getting swayed by claps from the audience, he was seen spilling choicest invectives against the police, ironically in presence of senior police officers and a minister in the PDP-BJP dispensation. The conscience of the ‘who’s who’ in the gathering appeared to have gone to winds in the border town, which is virtual Karambhoomi of the soldiers, who he mocked and abused.



ENQUIRIES JUST AN EYE WASH

Director General Police Dr S P Vaid has asked Inspector General of Police, Jammu Range to look into the ‘ugly’ incident, involving National Conference MLA, making derogatory remarks against the force. Sources told STATE TIMES that the IGP has been asked to examine the issue on immediate basis, keeping in view the growing anger among all ranks of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. However, questions are being raised over the so-called enquiries, which if counted, will run in huge numbers. Insiders in the police organisation asked as to what has been the outcome of enquiries initiated against the former DIG Shakeel Beig, whose video getting his shoes laced up, had gone viral. Similarly, the enquiry against the son of retired IGP Sunil Sharma brandishing AK 47 rifle too remains inconclusive. Death of trans-border smuggler Sarfu in suspicious circumstances in Joint Interrogation Centre, Jammu is still fresh in the public minds, as he was going to name and shame several senior officers, involved neck-deep in nefarious activities. The enquiry subsequently ordered to probe the reasons behind his death is yet to be completed. Similarly, killing of Dy SP Shally Singh from point blank range in a terror related incident at Doda is yet another sordid episode which remains shrouded in mystery. Who were the officers who asked him to go to Doda for an encounter without taking local SSP into the confidence? This remains unanswered; as he was believed to be in know of some black sheep in the police hierarchy who were involved in trans-border smuggling. The shifting and snatching of the body of 2008 Amarnath Land Row martyr Kuldeep Verma from his family members for forced cremation during wee hours remains a blot on the police that has failed in giving convincing explanation despite the lapse of nearly a decade. These are few of the numerous enquires ordered from time to time by top police brass, obviously to divert the attention. Will the enquiry against Javed Rana too be an eye-wash, some police officers said on the condition of anonymity? The way the police top brass has been ordering enquiries into various acts, triggering public outrage, are seen as attempts to befool subordinates and mislead the public opinion at large.

By shifting blame to media for misinterpreting his ‘complete statement’, Javed Rana has antagonized media as well. Soon after arriving in Jammu to attend the meeting of National Conference Legislature Party at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, he tried to clarify the indefensible by saying that he had only warned his security guards to efficiently discharge their duties lest he would not spare them.

“Who is he to spare or not spare the belt force”, some policemen questioned on the condition of anonymity, saying he should have thought twice before speaking and that too about the personnel that remain with him and tolerate his whims and fancies round the clock. Apparently, Rana was in no mood to tender an apology for his irresponsible behaviour.

Using foul language against his personal security guards, Rana had claimed that when he steps out he keeps personal weapon of his guards with him and warn them if they would run away he would shoot them from behind. It is intriguing why the lawmaker has not been booked so far for keeping ‘service weapons’ of the belt force in his custody. In what capacity he is claiming to have been doing all this needs explanation. Inaction by the police, the insiders felt, may not only demoralize the entire force but also impact its anti-terror operations. Besides, coming as it is from a Gujjar leader, those of the Gujjars, who have encroached upon the state land, will get further emboldened to intensify their attacks on the police parties, accompanying during the anti-encroachment drives.

Referring to a recent attack on a senior Revenue officer by some unidentified persons in Mendhar, Javed Rana sought to convey that he had actually stated that the local police had failed to implement the rule of law. “No action was taken against the culprits who were involved in thrashing of Tehsildar in Mendhar”, he said, adding that this unfortunate incident took place in presence of police.

“It is very unfortunate that my statement was misinterpreted by the media. I had only stated that all those who accompany me would behave in the similar manner they too would not be spared”, he added.

Ironically, senior National Conference leaders shied away from prevailing upon Javed Rana to tender an apology to the policemen.

In the past when another senior National Conference leader and a close aide of Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Kichloo had slapped Chief Executive Officer of Kishtwar Development Authority on April 18, 2013, Omar himself had advised him to mend fences with the said officer by calling on him in his personal capacity. This is how a leader should respond to the situation. However, in the case of Javed Rana this yard-stick was not intriguingly applied, perhaps for the fact that he had not only mocked at the police but the army as well. Abusing and accusing the army has become ‘signature tone’ of the separatists and soft-separatists in the so-called mainstream.

In the case of Kishtwar incident, the local police had failed to register FIR against Kichloo in the case but when the aggrieved officer, Riaz Ahmad Choudhary moved an application in the CJM court, an FIR was lodged and a high level inquiry was ordered.

In the instant case, Javed Rana used derogatory remarks against the police in presence of uniformed officers but the coalition dispensation has not yet taken any cognizance. This has created a piquant situation and disappointment in the police organisation, as many feel that any sort of inaction will demoralize the force.