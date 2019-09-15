Pushp Vatika organises singing competition

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Pushp Vatika, Jeevan Nagar on Saturday organised a singing competition for class Ist. The competition was held under the supervision of their Incharge , Co-Incharge, Coordinators and teachers. The first position was shared by Meet Kour of class Ist I and Prableen Kour of class Ist D while Ridhi Khullar of Ist I and Madhvi Sharma of Ist F shared second position. Aarav Samyal Ist F, Pariangel Kashyap Ist B and Sunakshi Charak Ist A got third position. The Incharge, Sushma Sharma distributed the prizes and gifts among the winners and the participants. She also appreciated the performances of the students and encouraged them to participate in such co-curricular activities for their overall development.
