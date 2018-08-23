Pushp Vatika organises kite decoration activity

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Pushp Vatika, a unit of Shiksha Niketan School, on Thursday organised kite decoration activity among Ankur standard students to improve the creative skills among them.
All the students of all the sections participated in the activity with full enthusiasm. This activity was done under the supervision of Co-ordinator Madhu Gupta who encouraged the students to participate in activities.
