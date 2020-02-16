Pushp Vatika organises Inter-School Best Dramebaaz Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pushp Vatika, a unit of Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar, on Saturday organised Inter-school Best Dramebaaz competition for class 1st in the school premises. The theme was ‘conservation of Natural Resources’.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Supinder Kour Bali (Principal of Star Kids School) and the Principal of the institution, Rameshwar Mengi.

Four participants from each RM Public School, Shiksha Niketan School (Gandhi Nagar), Jammu Sanskriti School, Pushp Vatika and Government Middle School particioating in the contest.

The first and second positions were bagged by Jammu Sanskriti School while third position was secured by Shiksha Niketan School Gandhi Nagar.

The Chief Guest felicitated the winner students and lauded the efforts put in by the staff and students for the competition.

The vote of thanks was presented by the Co-ordinator of class 1st, Rajni Verma.