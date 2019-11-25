Pushp Vatika organises fancy dress competition

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Pushp Vatika on Monday organised fancy dress competition of pre-primary wing. The students of Pushp Vatika i.e Ankur, Koshika and Kalika classes came in fancy clothes and represented themselves according to their dresses. The competition was adjudged by Sonia Jamwal and Mamta Mahajan. In Koshika class, Zaayan Ali Bhat got first prize while in Kalika, first prize was won by Goswami.
