Pushp Vatika holds fun activities

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Pushp Vatika, Pre-School on Saturday organised sports activities for class Kalika. The students participated in games,have fun with balloons. Anju Salathia, a sports teacher from Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School was present as judge. Students were congratulated by Anju and Incharge of the Wing Sushma Sharma. Prizes were also distributed to the winners by the judge and Incharge of the wing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper