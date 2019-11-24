Pushp Vatika holds fun activities

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pushp Vatika, Pre-School on Saturday organised sports activities for class Kalika.

The students participated in games,have fun with balloons.

Anju Salathia, a sports teacher from Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School was present as judge.

Students were congratulated by Anju and Incharge of the Wing Sushma Sharma. Prizes were also distributed to the winners by the judge and Incharge of the wing.