Pushp Vatika celebrates students’ birthday

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Pushp Vatika, a unit of Shiksha Niketan, on Friday organised a birthday party for the students of Class Ankur, whose birthday falls in the month of November. The parents of the children were also invited in the party. All teachers of Ankur standard and invited parents had a cake cutting ceremony. Eatables were served to the parents and kids. Sushma Sharma applauded the teachers and kids.
