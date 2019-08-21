Purse snatched from woman

State Times News JAMMU: A purse snatching case has been reported in Bakshi Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. As per the details, Gagandeep Kour, resident of Janipur lodged a complaint with police that her purse was snatched by two motorcycle borne youths, who later fled away from the spot. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
