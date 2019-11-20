Purpose behind starting benchmark series lecture achieved: Prof Dhar

Prof Makkhan delivers 8th benchmark series lecture at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu termed today’s talk on ‘Roots and Antiquity of Indian Civilisation’ by Prof Makkhan Lal, Founder Director, Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management as scientific in nature and duly backed by empirical data. It is his resilience and quest for knowledge and deeper understanding of roots, which made today’s lecture more relevant and fruitful, he added.

Prof Dhar further said, “From today’s 8th benchmark series lecture organised by HRDC JU, there are many takeaways and while leaving it has certainly made a mark on everyone’s mind. Moreover, it gives me immense pleasure that the purpose behind starting a benchmark series lecture gets achieved when at the end of the every benchmark series lecture, the members of civil society, faculty members, students, scholars raise volley of questions, thereby making a statement that these lecture are certainly raising awareness & quest for knowledge.”

Earlier, Prof Makkhan Lal in his address, expressed satisfaction that the seminar hall is filled with women scholars thereby conveying a point that it has been womenfolk who have always taken the responsibility to carry forward the culture and heritage from millennia. He eloquently explained the resemblance of Kailash Mountain with that of Shiva Linga and Sanctum and has given rise to various interpretations, without realising the scientific truths discovered by the ancient Hindu sages.

Prof Makkhan Lal also talked in detail about figurines denominating the various cultural/ ritual aspects related to Indus Valley civilisation. He also cited Harappans whose cultural traits we seem to have inherited. Earlier, Prof R K Ganjoo, Registrar, University of Jammu introduced the keynote speaker to the audience. Prof Rahul Gupta, Director, HRDC, JU also spoke on the occasion. Ranjit Kalra, teaching faculty, HRDC JU accorded formal welcome address.

Prof Naresh Padha, Coordinator RUSA 2.0, Prof Jigar Mohammad, Prof Sham Narayan, Prof Suman Jamwal and Prof Parkash Anathal, faculty members and a number of scholars were present on the occasion.