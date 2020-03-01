Purmandal–Utter Behni: An amalgam of religious sanctity, rich history, vibrant culture of J&K

SAHIL VERMA

Purmandal is a renowned religious destination located at a distance of 39 kilometers to the east of Jammu City and also connected with Samba via Purmandal-Uttar Behni-Vijaypur Road. The temple complex devoted to Lord Shiva is popularly known as Chhota Kashi having immense religious importance and surrounded by the Shivalik Hills that possess a natural exquisiteness. It is located on the banks of Devika, the underground river. At a distance of 4 Km from Purmandal is the village of Uttar Behni called so as the underground river ‘Devika’ takes a northward turn here, which is something rare for rivers in the Himalayan foothills.

The marvelous rock temples of Purmandal nestling amidst the plush green Shivalik hills which are home to numerous species of birds and animals are among the Duggar Pradesh’s ancient and popular pilgrimage destinations. As mentioned in ancient holy scriptures of Hinduism including Vaman Purana and Padma Purana, Mata Parvati on the behest of Lord Shiva appeared in the form of ‘Devika- The Gupt Ganga’ to flourish the place as a sacred pilgrimage site. Miraculously, the holy waters sprang out in the vicinity of this famous shrine when anyone removes sand with his hands. According to undaunted faith of people those who drink this water or offer the same to Lord Shiva are blissfully blessed and their wishes come true miraculously.

Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of Dogra rule in erstwhile J&K State giving a deep thought on religious aspects of Hinduism, according to which pilgrimage is performed either because of purely religious desire or because a mundane need is felt to undertake the same, in consultation with noted scholars of his times shared his desire to establish a pilgrim site which can quench the desire of devotees as well as help in sanctifying their deeds. After thorough research of Hindu scriptures and in consultation with noted Purohit of Jindrah Daulat Ram, who had vowed to live his entire life in Kashi (Now Varanasi), Purmandal-Utter Behni was chosen to be established as J&K’s premier religious destination. Subsequently, in 1912 Bikrami, Maharaja Gulab Singh installed Shiv idols in various ancient temples situated in the vicinity there and later set up schools and new temples including Gadhadhar Temple thus giving a new name to the place as ‘Chota Kashi’, to fulfill the pledge of Purohit Daulat Ram.

The Maharaja has also built 108 temples in the vicinity housing 11 Shivlings each, after which the place became famous as Shivpuri Purmandal Dham. Besides, on the other bank of river Devika, the Maharaja constructed Abhimukteshwar Temple housing 6 feet tall Shivlinga. It is believed that Maharishi Kashyap also visited Purmandal and offered prayers in praise of Lord Shiva. It is because of visits of Maharishi Kashyap and other deities (Devtas and Devis) that the Gupt Ganga here was named as Devika. The religious sanctity of this place is in no way less than that of Haridwar and Kurukshetra.

Later, Maharaja Ranbir Singh, known for his patronage towards art and learning had planned to create here a unique centre of pilgrimage where one could have the religious bliss equaling all the religious centres in India. His court had over hundred renowned Pandits from all over the country on whose advice he named different spots between Purmandal and Utter Behni, along Devika after the different pilgrimage sites of the country.

The religious nature of Maharaja Ranbir Singh can be well gauged by his gesture of bringing a huge Temple Bell weighing 4200 Kg from Tibet and installing the same at Abhimukteshwar Temple for offering prayers to Lord Shiva. He started a ostentatious project for building a stately shrine at each of these spots but the dream of Maharaja could not be materialized in totality and even now the ruins of those half – finished temples invite people to feel the significance of the place and adjudge the vision and insightfulness of Maharaja Ranbir Singh.

Rameshwar Temple is one among those which remained incomplete and big columns of red stone can be seen there lying scattered in wilderness. The fame of Purmandal as a religious spot had spread far and wide through the ages. Besides royal Dogra lineage, other Kings and rulers who were considered as great devotees of this shrine include Maandhata and Veeni Dutt of Kashmir, Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab, Mansingh, etc. Even some of the Muslim rulers also visited the site and offered reverence.

Purmandal Temples have been built on a double basement cutout of the rock and the cistern in the rock in the central shrine is an object of religious attraction as it remains only half-filled though thousands of devotees go on pouring water on it over the hood of the snake as a ritual. Mararaja Ranbir Singh had established a residential Sanskrit University there making free provision for over 1000 scholars from J&K, the rest of India and from foreign countries. Another attraction at Purmandal is the wall paintings done extensively on ancient buildings. Various temples which are considered as the essence of the Purmandal Shrine include Shri Khandeshwar Temple on the south of Devika, also known as Aap Shambhu Temple, Shri Rameshwar Temple, Shri Vilvkeshwar Temple and Bhuteshwar Temple besides there is place called Gram Mandal famous since ages for performing Mahayagyas. Subsequently, when Maharaja Pratap Singh took the reins of the erstwhile State, the name and fame of Purmandal Shrine especially the learning centre established there had become unprecedented and students from far off places of the country used to come and learn astrology, law, religion, ayurdeva, etc.

Afterwards, in 1926, Maharaja Hari Singh became the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir and he also like his ancestors paid special attention towards looking after the Purmandal- Utter Behni temples and edifice connected to the same.

Thereafter, Dr Karan Singh, Chairman Trustee of Dharmarth Trust J&K owing to religious sentiments of people of J&K and other northern States, focused on developing the shrine by constructing a Shiv Temple and two-storied Sarai for catering to the needs of visiting devotees. Besides, he upgraded Birpur School by giving it the designation a College which has now become famous nationwide for its teachings in Sanskrit and the great scholars it has produced so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dharmarth Trust J&K is presently looking after more than 100 temples and shrines spread across length and breadth of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.