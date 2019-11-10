Puri Biradari congregation on Nov 12

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The annual congregation of Puri Biradari will be held in village Suketar, near Sula Park in District Reasi on November 12, 2019.

Organisers of Biradari Parduman Puri and Sham Puri have requested all the members of Puri Biradari to participate in the congregation with families and seek the blessings of Datti Maa. They said that function will start with Pooja Path at 10:00 AM and will conclude with Langar and distribution of Prashad.

The organizers Parduman Puri and Sham Puri can be contacted for any type of query on Mobile phone Nos. 9419251150 and 9697519153 respectively.