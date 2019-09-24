Purging of Article 370 to end discrimination with Jammu

Revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir is seen as a way forward to addressing the so-called political issues, as also giving a boost to economic activities in the erstwhile State, which is getting bifurcated into two Union Territories on October 31. Article 370 had not only obstructed the investors to set up industries and big businesses here but also caused psychological barriers between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the compatriots across the country. It was a shield for vested interests in politics to cover up their misadventures and wrong doings by creating the bogey of merger, conditional accession and what not. While Ladakh will flourish as a separate UT, the people of Jammu will enjoy the benefits of development and economic measures as equal partners in the new UT of J&K.

Advocate Monish Chopra hoped that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A will remove discrimination being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 70 years. He also hoped that after giving the Union Territory status to J&K, BJP led Government at the Centre would take all adequate measures to meet out the aspirations of the people. He said that Article 370 had not given any benefit rather it kept the people of Jammu region on back-foot on all fronts.

He said that the decision of scrapping of Article 370 will allow people from across the country to invest in J&K which will bring a ray of hope among the dejected population. Expressing satisfaction, he said that removal of these Articles will pave way for the women of this region to enjoy all the rights which many of them were denied earlier.

Advocate Arun termed the repealing of Articles 370 and 35A a good sign for the people of J&K who earlier were subjected to discrimination in the hands of Kashmir centric politicians. He said from October 31, 2019 onwards, Jammu and Kashmir State will be bifurcated into Union Territories and all the Central laws will be directly applicable here. He urged the government to provide assistance to the legal fraternity in terms of law books so that they may not face any inconvenience. “After the abrogation of Art 370 and creation of Union Territory, the youths will not have to move out as new universities and colleges will be established here and joblessness shall be tackled effectively by the corporate sector”, he maintained adding that the abrogation of these Articles will change the destiny of nationalists residing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarun Gupta, an employee asserted that the removal of Articles 370 and 35A will pave way for the people of Jammu region to enjoy all the rights which they were denied earlier. He asserted that Article 370 was a temporary provision and it could have been removed much earlier. He said that the common people suffered a lot due to anti-Jammu policies of the Kashmir centric politicians. “Now funds coming from the Centre would be equally distributed between Jammu and Kashmir regions,” he said and hoped that people of Jammu region will witness unprecedented growth and the region will get economic as well as educational boost. He said that the youth are all set to get benefitted by upcoming opportunities.

Sushil Sudan, social activist hoped that development will get impetus and avenues of employment would be in abundance with the growth of industry and corporate sector in both the Union Territories, after the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A. He said the successive governments of NC, Congress and PDP befooled the people of the State and misused the provisions of Articles 370 and 35A to their advantage. He said that Article 370 gave nothing to the people of Jammu region, who continue to remain socially, educationally and economically backward.

Now after repealing of Article 370, the people of Jammu are hopeful of new era and hope that monumental development will take place across the region. Moreover, unemployed youth of Jammu will also get avenues after re-organisation of the State.

Zabir Shah, a resident of Rajouri appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. He urged PM to take appropriate measures to resolve the unemployment crisis in the state. He said that youth are suffering due to hollow policies of the previous governments which have been miserably failed to solve the problems faced by the youth of the State. He hoped that after the reorganization of the State, the youth would get their due share and new vistas of avenues. He appealed to the Prime Minister to make all possible efforts to bring developmental projects in Jammu at par with rest of the country.