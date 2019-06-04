Purchase of Rs 300 cr property on fake PRC: HC seeks IO’s presence in plea for transferring probe to CB

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta of State High Court on Monday directed DySP Headquarters Reasi to remain present in the Court on the next date of hearing along with CD File in a petition filed by Ex-MLA Baldev Sharma seeking directions to transfer the investigation and all other proceedings in relation to the FIR registered against Swaran Singh Salaria, who allegedly purchased Rs. 300 crore property on fake PRC, from the local police Reasi to SSP, Crime Branch Jammu or any other agency for fair and impartial investigation.

The petition filed through Advocate Ajay Bakshi submitted that the petitioner had called the status report vide application dated February 28, 2018 in FIR No.4/2011 under Sections 467, 468, 471 and 420 RPC on January 6, 2011 at Police Station Reasi before the JMIC, Reasi and the SSP Reasi had filed the status report wherein it has been revealed that no step has been taken by the respondents to carry out further investigation in the aforesaid FIR and they also failed to file the Challan against the accused. It was further submitted that till date the inquiry regarding the PRC is pending and the original PRC has not been seized from the private respondent and the private respondent has not been arrested/interrogated till date.