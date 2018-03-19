Purani Poonch bags district football trophy

Sports Reporter
POONCH: Purani Poonch bagged the football title of district Poonch held for Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Memorial Football Tournament under the banner of J&K Football Association (JKFA) at Boys Higher Secondary School, here on Tuesday.
In the final, Purani Poonch defeated City Club by two goals to nil. Jatinder (Channi) netted both the goals in the 22nd and 55th minute of the match.
Member Legislative Assembly (MLA), Shah Mohd Tantray was chief guest while Narjeet Singh (ZPEO), Prem Prakash Luthra (Retd DYSSO), Nazarat Khan (president DFA), Rajeev Tandon, Shashi Bhushan (Retd ZPEO) and Rajinder Singh (secretary DFA Pooch) were among those prominent present.
Championship was organised by District Football Association and sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.
The technical panel comprised Rajinder Singh (PEM), Tarlochan Singh (NIS football coach), Rajinder Singh (PEM), Kewal Krishan (PEM), Mohinder Bali, Jatinder Sharma and Amarjeet Singh.
