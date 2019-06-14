Punjab wrestler Prince wins Gran Morh Dangal title

Share Share Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Wrestler Prince of Kohali (Amritsar) in Punjab lifted the 34th Gran Morh (Reasi) Dangal title defeating Babbar of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in the main bout at Gran Morh in Tehsil and district Reasi.

In total, 79 bouts were played and an expenditure of Rs 2,90,000 has been incurred for conduct of this one day Vishal Dangal. Dangal was organised by Gran Morh (Reasi) Dangal Committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Raj Kumar Sharma (Sarpanch) and Captain (Retd.) Lehar Singh.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Reasi, Ramesh Chander was the Chief Guest who distributed cash prizes among the wrestlers.

Treasurer Indian Style Wrestling Association of India and President of the State unit, Shiv Kumar Sharma presided. ADC Reasi, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officer Reasi, Onkar Singh, ACR Vivek Puri, Tehsildar Reasi Kunal Sharma, DySP Reasi, D.R Wasim and SHO Reasi, Ashwani Kumar were Guests of Honour. Winner of main bout Prince was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 70,000 while runners-up, Babber got Rs 40,000.

The second main bout between Amit of Amritsar and Kapil of Guru Hanuman Akhara Delhi that lasted for 22 minutes ended in a draw resulting into both sharing Rs 40,000 cash prize. Third bout was won by Abdul Rashid of Jammu who defeated Yudhvir of Bhadurgarh in Haryana.

Members and technical officials who helped in smooth conduct of the event include Sarpanch Raj Kumar Sharma (Chairman), Captain (Retd.) Lehar Singh (President), Sham Lal, Som Raj, Gulam Rasool, Ashwani Abrol, (Tony Shah), Jugal Kishore Master, Molbi Sulttan (Panch), Makhan (Panch), Gulshan Kesar (Panch), Pawan Kumar, Numberdar Alok Singh, Ajay Singh (Panch), Mohd Fareed and Murli Dhar (Munna).

Other Results: Yuvraj of Delhi beat Kala of Domana Akhara Jammu; Sher Mohd of J&K Police beat Billa of Gajansoo; Prittam Singh of Reasi beat Bitta of J&K Police; Chandi of Delhi beat Panku of Jammu; Sanjay of Delhi beat Kalu of Bishnah; Mohd Sadiq of Gajansoo beat Subash of Delhi; Kulbir Singh of Kot Bhalwal beat Ranjeet Singh of J&K Police. Bout between Bharat Bushan of Jammu and Rakesh of Delhi ended in a draw.

Prominent persons present on the occasion were included Parshotam Singh (Sarpanch), Kartar Nath (Sarpanch), Ravi Kumar (Sarpanch) and Gandarb Singh (Sarpanch).