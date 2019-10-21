Punjab Wrestler Bhupinder wins Nagrota Dangal title

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Wrestler Bhupinder of Punjab clinched 22nd Annual Nagrota Kesari Vishal Dangal title defeating Benia Min of Basantgarh in Udhampur in the main bout at Nagrota, near here on Monday.

This Dangal was organised by Nagrota Dangal Committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association and under the supervision of Madan Lal Sharma, Sahil Sharma and Numberdar Kulwant Singh. In all, 63 bouts took place in this day-long Dangal costing the organisers over Rs 5 lakh.

Former MLA Devender Singh Rana contributed Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance for the event.

Former Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma, who is also the President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association and Kreeda Bharti J&K, distributed cash prizes among the winner and runner-up wrestlers.

Sarpanch Rajinder Singh, Sarpanch, Kishore Kumar Sharma, SHO Nagrota Showkat and Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) were the Guests of Honour.

Wrestling promoter social activist Ram Paul Sharma, Sarpanch Surinsar Bodh Raj, Sarpanch Sagoon Ashwani Kumar and Sarpanch Bajalta Rehmat Ali were also present.

Bhupinder of Ajnala (Punjab) was awarded with Rs 41,000 cash by Shiv Kumar Sharma, Madan Lal Sharma and Numberdar Kulwant Singh while runners-up wrestler Benia Min got Rs 30,000.

In the second main bout Nisar of Doda defeated Amit of Kohali in Amritsar to get a cash award of Rs 25,000. In third bout, Ajay Sharma of Udhampur defeated Manjeet of Haryana while Gamma of Talota outplayed Babba of Kot Bhalwal in the fourth bout. Dangal Committee members and technical panel comprised of Madan Lal Sharma (President), Numberdar Kulwant Singh, Sahil Sharma, Gulab Singh, Manjoor Malik, Surinder Singh, Sumit Singh Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri),Ram Paul Sharma, Om Parkash Verma, Sat Paul Sharma, Om Parkash Sharma, (NIS Wrestling Coach), Raj Singh, Sunny Sharma, (Airtel), Mohd. Fareed, and Murli Dhar (Munna).

Other Results: Sanjay of Pargal beat Nadeem of Doda, Amrik Singh of Lallian beat Ranjeet Singh of J&K Police, Murad Ali of Jammu beat Lakha of Ajnala, Akram of Chowadi beat Virender of Ajnala, Shota Muneer of Jammu beat Panku of Jammu, Kharappu of Jammu beat Puran of Ludhiana, Salman of Udhampur beat Kiriti of Talorta, Sukha of Kohali beat Amir Khan of J&K Police, Dillar Khan of J&K Police beat Sethi of R S Pura and Kulbir Singh of Kot Bhalwal beat Maan Huussain of R S Pura.