PUNJAB TERROR ATTACK

The grenade attack on Nirankari congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar after the Maksudhan Police Station attack near Jalandhar once again reminds the revival of terrorism in Punjab. There is no doubt that Pakistan despite all sanctions and tough talks by western powers has not changed a bit as far as exporting terror to India is concerned. The Sunday attack has all Pakistani footprint from the grenade used and the face covered men coming on motorcycle. It looks Pakistan wants to revive terrorism in Punjab and simultaneously create trouble in Kashmir. There are attempts, fuelled by social media and online groups promoted by sympathisers abroad, to revive the Khalistani movement that had petered out in the 1990s. And perhaps today’s muscular Hinduism together with the cry of ‘religion under attack’ being promoted by Hindutva elements in the rest of the country is also stirring up an atmosphere of muscular Sikhism in Punjab. Earlier there were attempts of desecration of holy book to incite communal feelings to express resentment with the centre. Even there were multiple attacks on and killing of low-level functionaries of saffron outfits in the State since 2015 show the growing Khalistani activism. Taken together, there are many signs of an attempt underway to reverse Punjab’s hard-won peace. Both the Punjab Government and Union Home Ministry must heed these signs and co-ordinate all their resources to ensure the nightmare of religious militancy does not return to the state. Three persons including a preacher were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw grenade on a religious congregation on Sunday. The appearance of terror posters recently in New Delhi though is a new ploy but looks to be part of larger strategy to once again revive terrorism in Punjab which will have wider impact in the northern region as Jammu and Kashmir is already reeling under its impact. Violence between the Sant Nirankari Mission and traditional Sikhs on April 13, 1978 at Amritsar had left 13 dead, and sparked the subsequent wave of terrorism in the State. Though Sunday’s incident had no religious overtones, but

caution is needed so that situation does not get vitiated.