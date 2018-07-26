Punjab resident arrested with 8-kg poppy in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man from Punjab after 8 kg of poppy was allegedly found in his possession here, an official said today.

During a routine patrolling last night, a police team found Iqbal Mohd — from Doraha village in Ludhiana — moving suspiciously near the Bus Stand area. The police found 8 kg of poppy after searching him, a police official said.

A case was registered and further investigation is going on, the official added. (PTI)