Punjab Police inspector arrested in drug peddling case

Phagwara:- A Punjab Police inspector was today arrested for his alleged links to drug peddlers by a special task force which seized a large haul of drugs, arms and ammunition from his official quarters.

Raids were carried out on inspector Inderjit Singh’s Jalandhar police line residence and Phagwara official quarters this morning, police said.

A 9 mm Italian-make pistol, a .38 bore revolver, an AK 47 and around 380 live cartridges of different arms, including 115 AK 47 cartridges, were found at the Jalandhar house. Rs 16.50 lakh cash, 3550 British pounds and a car were also seized there.

Three kg of smack and 4 kg of heroin were seized from his Phagwara quarters, police said.

A case under provisions of the IPC and sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered against him, they said.

Immediately after coming to power in March this year, the Congress government in Punjab had constituted a Special Task Force (STF) headed by ADGP Harpeet Singh Sidhu to curb the drug menace in the state.

Inderjit Singh had been posted as the in-charge of the Crime Investigation Agency in Phagwara for a long time.

Last month, he was transferred to Kapurthala as the in-charge of CIA staff there.

Singh, has arrested a large number of drug peddlers in the past and also ensured seizure of a huge quantity of drugs during his Kartarpur posting in Jalandhar district.

Gang leader Sukha Kahlwan, who was gunned down in police custody near Phagwara a few years ago by rival gangsters, had also threatened the inspectpor of dire consequences as the latter considered him instrumental in his arrest.

PTI