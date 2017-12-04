Punjab police arrests Jammu youth in Hawala case

State Times News

JAMMU: A Jammu youth wanted in a hawala case registered in Moga area in Punjab has been arrested from Shastri Nagar.

The accused Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, son of Narinder Singh, resident of Shastri Nagar was wanted by Ajitpal police station in Moga. Jaggi was arrested and under transit warrant, he was shifted to Moga.

Sources informed that Jaggi was involved in a hawala case. Further investigations into the case are under process.