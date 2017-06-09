Punjab govt to bear noted playwright’s medical expense

Chandigarh:- The Punjab government today said it will bear the treatment expenses of noted Punjabi playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh, who is admitted in a private hospital in Mohali for the past few weeks.

The literary community of the state had requested the Congress government to take financial responsibility of treating the 75-year-old playwright.

Punjab’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra today said, “The family of the playwright told me that a bill of Rs 8.38 lakh was mentioned as outstanding amount by the hospital, out of which they had given Rs 5 lakh.

“Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had sent a cheque for Rs 2 lakh for his treatment. I also told them that Rs 1.38 lakh was waived by the hospital,” he said.

The award-winning playwright, who is seriously ill, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali for the past one month.

The minister said the government will also see whether the amount spent by Aulakh’s family on his treatment could be reimbursed to them.

“Aulakh is a reputed writer. It is the duty of the state to help him in this difficult hour. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow,” he said.

